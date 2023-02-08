Buhari meets EFCC chairman, Emefiele, Bagudu, Tambuwal | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a meeting with governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Atiku Bagudu were also present at the meeting held at the President’s office at the State House, Abuja.

Also in attendance was the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor.

Although the purpose of the meeting is unknown at the time of filing this report there are indications that the meeting was to discuss the cash swap policy in Nigeria.

Buhari on Friday, February 3 met with the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where they requested that the old and new notes coexist to ease cash crunch recorded in the country.

