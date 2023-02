The Deputy National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo has condoled with the Party’s Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate, Ms. ’Funke Akindele on the demise of her mother, Dr R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele.

The post PDP DNS commiserates with Funke Akindele appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper