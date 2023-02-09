Biden says Xi faces ‘enormous problems’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping faces “enormous problems,” including a fragile economy.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Biden said China was constrained in its ability to confront the United States by the need to protect international trade and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.

“Can you think of any other world leader who’d trade places with Xi Jinping? I can’t think of one,” Biden said.

“This man has enormous problems,” Biden said.

The Democrat, who frequently describes the US-China relationship as the most consequential in the world, added that Xi “has also great potential.”

However, Biden said, “so far, he has an economy that is not functioning very well.”

According to Biden, Xi recognizes his limited ability to manoeuvre in confrontation with Western countries.

Pointing to China’s so far relatively muted support for ally Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, Biden said “everyone assumed that China…