In a bid to ensure the well-being of the citizenry, the national vice chairman North West of the ruling All progressives congress (APC) has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to abide by the supreme court ruling aimed at ending the cash squeeze in the polity.

The post Cash crisis: APC chief Lukman tells Buhari to respect Supreme court decision appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper