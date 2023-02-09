Exciting times ahead…Eight emerging trends in food technology in 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Over the past decade, the African tech ecosystem has been in the spotlight by breaking fundraising records, industry collaborations or acquisitions.

In 2022, total funding invested into tech startups in Africa reached $6.5bn, an increase of eight percent vs 2021, spread across 764 deals – compared to 724 rounds in 2021, according to Partech Africa.

Fintech remains the most funded sector in Africa, across all sources of capital, with 39 percent of the total equity volume ($1.9bn) and 45 percent of the total debt volume ($691m).

With a growing population and rising demand for agricultural produce, investments in agriculture technology solutions have been growing rapidly worldwide. The global agritech market was valued at US$ 17,442.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$41,172.5 million by 2027. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 percent from 2019 to 2027.

In Africa, fundraising by startups stood at $482.3 million in 2021, a 250 percent growth from a year earlier….