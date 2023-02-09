How we will stop $9bn annual loss to illegal mining – APC, PDP, NNPP | The Guardian Nigeria News

Three leading political parties participating in the February 25 general elections – All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Wednesday outlined measures they would take to tackle illegal mining if elected.

With a yearly loss of about $9 billion to illegal mining and smuggling of gold, according to the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparent Initiatives (NEITI), the parties agreed that illegal mining is a challenge that must be addressed for the country to effectively diversify its economy.

Representatives of the parties spoke on a programme titled, ‘Policy options for the next administration in Nigeria: Curtailing Illegal Mining in Nigeria’, jointly organized by CEDANAC Resources, and DAAR Communications Plc in Abuja.

At the event, the President of, the Geological Society of Nigeria, Prof. Olugbenga Okunola, said mining had been a major contributor to the nation’s economy but for the…