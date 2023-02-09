Nigerian women report positive career outcomes from online learning 

By
Headliners
-
1


A report from International Finance Corporation (IFC) has shown that increasing women’s access to online learning has the potential to improve their economic prospects and open up new career paths.   The study found that one in three Nigerian women surveyed reported positive career or business outcomes after taking online courses, including finding a new […]

The post Nigerian women report positive career outcomes from online learning  appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR