





Nigeria boasts of three BIGS. First, being the biggest democracy in Africa; second, being the leading producer of oil in Africa and third of being the largest economy on the African continent. But sceptics and critics of the nation’s economic progress often point to a catastrophically bad number: Nigeria is deemed the world’s home to the highest population of poor people on the planet. But within the country, one region is being blamed for driving up the poverty population.

The post Politically powerful, yet economically powerless appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper