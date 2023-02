The Radiating church has announced this year’s annual business outlook scheduled to hold on Saturday 18th February 2023 at 10 am. The conference tagged ‘Grow’ is billed to hold at the Park inn by Radisson Blue, Kuto at Abeokuta, Ogun State. The annual business outlook aims at developing the careers of attendees as well as […]

The post The Radiating Church holds 2023 Annual Business Outlook appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper