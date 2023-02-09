Victoria Ekhomu bags 2023 Bill Zalud Memorial award for professional excellence | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International Foundation for Protection Officers and Security Magazine has announced industrial security expert, Dr Victoria Omonigho Ekhomu as the recipient of the 2023 Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence.

In 2017, the International Foundation for Protection Officers, in conjunction with Security Magazine, announced the Inaugural Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence,an award that recognizes one security professional or an organization for professional excellence or outstanding service in the security profession.

Dr (Amb), Chief, VictoriaOmonigho Ekhomu, wife of late security czar, Dr Ona Ekhomu, was born in Igueben Edo State of Nigeria. She is the Group Managing Director/CEO of TRANSWORLD SECURITY, a foremost asset protection company. The President of the School of Management & Security.

Dr Ekhomu is also the president of the Association of Security & Safety Operators of Nigeria(AISSON).

Victoria is a member of the ASIS Foundation Board of…