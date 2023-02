Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt for the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s rally, with a waiver on the N5 million statutory payment stipulated by Wike’s Executive Order 21.

