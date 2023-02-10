Cancer: Dealing with high incidence, cost of containment | The Guardian Nigeria News

• How to reduce rise in cancer cases, deaths

• Saving 10m lives, $1.16trn lost yearly to cancer

• Radiotherapy costs N1 million, N20 million needed for chemotherapy, experts say

Every February 4, the World Health Organisation (WHO) celebrates the World Cancer Day. In her message to commemorate the 2023 event, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said approximately 1.1 million new cancer cases occur every year in the continent, with about 700,000 deaths.

Experts say about 10 million lives and estimated $1.16 trillion lost worldwide to cancer could be saved by implementing resource-appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection and treatment.

According to Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Today (GLOBOCAN), of the 9.6 million deaths worldwide, 50.6 per cent come from lung, colorectal, stomach, liver and breast cancers. Out of the 18.1 million cases reported in 2018, lungs, breast, colorectal, prostate and stomach cancers accounted for 46.1 per…