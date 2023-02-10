FG to speed up completion of 3, 000 capacity ultra-modern custodial center in FCT | The Guardian Nigeria News

The federal government has said that its efforts are being intensified to complete the ongoing 3, 000 capacity ultra-modern custodial facility in Karshi, the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), before the expiration of the current administration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this revelation while on an inspection tour of the facility, yesterday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, (PRO), of the Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCoS), Umar Abubakar, the minister said the project will reach 90 percent completion in the next three months.

Accompanied by the Controller General of Service, Haliru Nababa, as well as top management officers of the Service, Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the facility will be completed soon.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, the minister noted that “the facility is a huge investment which will benefit the nation in terms of humane custody of…