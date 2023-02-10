



Insecurity, rancour between political parties, coupled with scarcities of fuel and the redesigned national currency, could mar Nigeria’s forthcoming elections, the International Crisis Group (ICG) has warned. In a 26-page report published on February 10, titled Mitigating Violence Around Nigeria’s 2023 Elections, the global conflict prevention and peacebuilding group said the elections are taking place […]

The post Insecurity, violence, cash scarcity could affect elections – Report appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper