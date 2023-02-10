Lagos textile traders march for APC candidates | The Guardian Nigeria News

Textile traders in Idumota Market, Lagos Island have endorsed presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

During a solidarity walk, organised by Kudirat Danmole at Idumota, yesterday, leaders and traders from 10 textile divisions of the market, wearing APC-branded shirts and caps, assured Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of their support.

In her address, Danmole explained that the solidarity walk and show of support became pertinent given Tinubu’s impressive track record when he was Lagos governor as well as Sanwo-Olu’s sterling performance so far.

Her words: “The essence of this rally is to support Tinubu; our workaholic governor, Sanwo-Olu, and other APC candidates, especially in Lagos Island. Tinubu is the best man for the job because he did numerous things in Lagos when he was governor. Sanwo-Olu is doing many wonderful things on the Island, and that is what is motivating us to give them the support because we believe…