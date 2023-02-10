North Korean leader Kim’s daughter: What do we know? | The Guardian Nigeria News

It wasn’t the nuclear missiles, ranks of goose-stepping soldiers or medal-bedecked generals that captivated most attention at North Korea’s recent military parade: it was a 10-year-old girl.

Alongside the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, the girl — likely Kim’s second child Ju Ae — inspected a guard of honour in the most recent of a slew of high-profile appearances that have sparked fervent speculation she has been anointed his heir.

AFP takes a look at what we know:

Who is she?

For years, North Korean state media never mentioned Kim’s children, although Seoul’s spy agency has said he has three with his wife. They are believed to be aged around 13, 10 and six.

The only previous confirmation of their existence had come from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who claimed he met a baby daughter of Kim’s called Ju Ae during a 2013 visit to North Korea.

But three months ago, at the launch of his most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim turned up with his…