ASSPT calls for less Judicial involvement in electoral process | The Guardian Nigeria News

Warns INEC against allowing MC Oluomo controlled logistic platform to handle sensitive materials for elections in Lagos State

The Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT) has raised the alarm that the courts are taking over the electoral process stressing that this is very dangerous for the development of democracy and sustainable peace in the country.

The group argued that the electoral process is based on the will of the people and the freedom of the people to choose their leaders adding that the process needs to be strengthened to avoid the possibility of post-election violence.

ASSPT also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to go the extra mile to ensure that it does not jeopardize the credibility of the elections warning that any dealing with MC Oluomo controlled logistic platform in handling sensitive materials for the elections in Lagos State is a complete negation of objectivity and neutrality.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja,…