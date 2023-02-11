Bulama: Despite security concerns, voting environment will be secure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Waziri Abdulkadir Bulama, former National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) and member, Presidential Campaign Council, APC National Advisory Council and National Caucus, in this Interview with LEO SOBECHI, dispels insinuations that the ruling party is banking on vote-buying to win the presidential poll. He noted that insecurity could disrupt elections in some parts, but not substantial enough to disrupt the entire exercise

Do you see the spate of insecurity in the country leading to the abortion of the election?

There’s no doubt that there is cause to be concerned. The level of insecurity and access to certain places in this country for the electoral officials or for voters to go in and vote is worrisome.

What comes to mind is, if you look at the elections or the number of security men mobilised to cover off-cycle elections in some states, they range from 20,000 or 30,000 combined security agencies from all the agencies posted to ensure safety.But now, we have the…