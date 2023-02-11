FG to establish tourism academy in Nigeria- Lai Mohammed | The Guardian Nigeria News

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information and Culture, on Friday disclosed plans by the Federal Government to establish a tourism academy in Nigeria.

Mohammed, who made this known at the maiden graduation ceremony of Terra Academy For The Arts (TAFTA) in Lagos, said the academy would provide viable platform to upscale the creative industry.

He said Nigeria was choosen as one of the two countries in Africa to host the academy in recognition of the country’s giant strides in the creative industry,

He noted that the Federal Government had always been keen on expanding the opportunities available to the Nigerian youths through training.

”I am, therefore, happy to announce that we are currently working with the UNWTO and some other private sector players to establish a tourism academy in Nigeria.

”This initiative was initiated and launched during the global conference on tourism, culture and the creative industry held in Lagos, last November.

”This academy will be located…