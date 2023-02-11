How I balance business with music — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

With the paucity of big-spending record labels in the expansive Nigerian music scene, it is difficult for a plethora of musicians to access funding for their music promotion. These independent artistes are either faced with the option of quitting or starting their own record label and self-funding themselves. The result? Only a few commercial successes!

However, artistes like the Enugu-bred rapper Ikechukwu Jerrydim, professionally known as Jedia, continue to stand out from the norm as a success story, as he melds a top role as the Chairman of 231 Conglomerate and also a fast-rising music star.

The young maverick continues to show rarity in how he balances both exploits to help maintain sanity and productivity. In an interview with Weekend Beats, the oil and gas mogul explains that a good sense of time management is at the core of his own strategy.

“Well, there’s a time for everything. I’m always available for my business. I have a good team as well. Music…