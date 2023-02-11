Mongunu inaugurates National Security, Logistic committee — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) has said that though the task before the National Security and Logistic Committee for the forthcoming 2023 Population and Housing Census is huge, it is surmountable.

He, therefore, urged the committee to be conscious of several risk factors that may militate against the successful conduct of the census.

While inaugurating the National Security and Logistic Committee during the week in his office, General Mongunu stated that the planning and conduct of a gigantic programme such as the census will no doubt, come with its challenges in terms of security and logistics arrangements.

According to him, “potential areas of threats to the census include physical attacks on NPC staff and facilities, attacks on security personnel on census duty, inter/intra-communal violence disrupting preparatory and main census work, attacks targeting NPC databases and ICT architecture, intimidation of members of the public to dissuade…