Nigeria condoles turkey over earthquake | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has commiserated with the Government of Turkey over the devastating earthquake which occurred in the country on Monday.

Umar Farouq who paid a condolence visit to the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria H. E. Hidayet Bayraktar on behalf of the federal government on Friday described the earthquake and its aftermath as devastating. She prayed for God’s strength in their trying time.

“We received with sadness, the news of the devastating earthquake in your country. On behalf of the Federal government, we are here to commiserate with you in this trying time. It is a natural disaster and unforeseen. We pray that families of the victims affected by the earthquake and especially those of the dead will find the strength to bear the loss. This is very sad and devastating.

“The President, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari sends his condolences and prayers at this…