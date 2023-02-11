Paul Pogba's Juventus return delayed further





Paul Pogba’s return from injury has been further delayed, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday. “Pogba isn’t available for selection at the moment,” Allegri told the press conference ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match against Fiorentina. “He’s working to get there but unfortunately I can’t put a timescale on it.” The France midfielder is […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper