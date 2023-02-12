Atiku promises $10b for businesses in South-East, recalls role in getting nod for Abia Dry Port







The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to set aside $10 billion to support businesses in the South East. Atiku said this during the party’s campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday. “My vice president has announced that we are going to set aside $10 billion to make […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper