Buhari challenges Nigerian universities on global expectations | The Guardian Nigeria News

…Charges ASUU, others on the functional academic system

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerian universities to reevaluate their performance in light of regional and international standards.

This was made known during the 7th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, (FUOYE ) Ekiti State.

Represented at the occasion by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, the President noted that since independence in 1960, Nigeria has been trying to make the big leap from being classified as developing to joining the elite group of the developed countries of the world, academic establishments generally and Federal University, Oye Ekiti, in particular, are expected to take the lead in proffering workable solutions to these challenges.

The Head of State, who is the Visitor to the institution, used the opportunity to disclose that his administration has done its best within the limits of available resources to better the position of the country in…