Ekiti joins states suing FG, CBN over Naira crisis | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ekiti Government has applied to be joined as a co-plaintiff in a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court on the Naira redesign policy and the deadline by the CBN for the swapping of old notes for new ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji on Media, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

According to him, the application for joinder was filed on Friday at the Supreme Court by the Ekiti Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN, seeking three reliefs.

The statement said the suit, with the number SC/CV/162/2023, had Attorneys General of Kaduna State, Kogi State and Zamfara State as Plaintiffs, while the Attorney General of the Federation as the defendant.

The reliefs being sought by the Attorney General of Ekiti included leave of the court to join the applicants as a co-plaintiff

Some of the grounds of the application included…