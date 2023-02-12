Kwashi retires after 31 years as Bishop | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Bishop of Jos Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Benjamin Kwashi, will retire on September 30, 2023. The cleric who made the disclosure recently, while celebrating his 31st year of consecration and enthronement as bishop of the Diocese of Jos, said in his sermon at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke, Jos, that his retirement would enable him concentrate on his new phase of ministry, which includes being closer to his over 400 children, as well as being more effective as the General Secretary of the Global Anglican Movement (GAFCON).

Admonishing the congregation, Kwashi charged both the clergy and the laity not to waiver in seeking God and His righteousness, adding that God’s blessings are contained in living a holy and righteous lifestyle in our daily, private and public engagements.