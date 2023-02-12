NEPZA targets over $30b investments to FTZs in next 4 years | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), says it is targeting over $30b investment to the country’s Free Trade Zones Areas (FTZs) in the next four years, following the Federal Government’s drive to industrialise the country.

The NEPZA’s Managing Director, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, dropped the hint, yesterday, at an interactive session with journalist in Abuja. Adesoji said: ‘‘Our aim is to increase the FTZ investments from the current $22b from the 30 active FTZs across the country.’ ’

While listing the benefits of the FTZs, Adesugba explained that the authority is working hard to achieve its goal to provide at least 300,000 direct employment and 100,000 indirect jobs for the teeming youths between now and 2035.

While reacting to claims by the Akwa Ibom State government that the authority has refused to approve a Free Trade Zone for the state, he said the doors are ever open to any interested state to have one.

“I want to use this…