To rally long-term commitment towards the protection of children at risk, and tackle child rights infringement and poverty in Nigeria, the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, (UNICEF), have tasked stakeholders with interventions for children in need.

The post NESG, UNICEF advocate collaboration, mobilization for children at risk appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper