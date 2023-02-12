Okowa visits, condoles with families of killed security aides







Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, on Sunday visited and condoled with the families of police officers killed by gunmen in Anambra. The deceased officers were Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, who were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba. They were reportedly ambushed […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper