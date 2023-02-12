Quarrelsome campaigns, voter rebellion, and threat of poll shift lingers | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Crisis Of Litigations, Court Decisions Fester

Leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, recently noted that the forthcoming elections in Nigeria should not be seen as an ordinary poll. The respected Yoruba leader urged the electorate to take the ballot seriously because it holds the key to Nigeria’s future.



Pa Adebanjo spoke against the backdrop of the unending stream of invective, and character assassination by the two oldest candidates for the February 25 presidential poll. Nigerians have also expressed worries that the electioneering by the political parties and their candidates have not dwelt on the crucial issues militating against the social well-being of the citizens.



The economy has been battered by the soaring exchange rate of the dollar against the naira, even as the country could not afford Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for its domestic consumption despite being among the top petroleum-producing countries in the…