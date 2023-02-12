The Zero Hunger Programme doubles its Effort in North East Nigeria, provide 8 million meals yearly | The Guardian Nigeria News

Today in north-east Nigeria, millions of people are facing the painful consequences of a deteriorating food security and nutrition crisis. According to the latest food security and nutrition assessments, 3.4 million people are at risk of severe food insecurity in the lean season in the Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, while 2.53 million are in need of nutrition interventions.

As food insecurity worsens, so does the risk of malnutrition. In 2022, 1.74 million children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition across the northeast. People’s resilience and coping mechanisms have been devastated by more than a decade of conflict.

To this end, The Mary Dinah Foundation in partnership with USAID came up with the Zero Hunger Programme which is a micronutrient supplementation and food assistance program that aims to contribute to the overall reduction in morbidity and mortality caused by malnutrition.

