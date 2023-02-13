Appeal Court has cleared doubts on issues of locus in party’s primaries – Omotayo





As various post-election litigations rage on in the build-up to The 2023 general election, the President of Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, CRRAN, Olu Omotayo, says that the Court of Appeal had since the signing into law of the Electoral Act 2022 abundantly established the issue of locus standi in matters relating to challenging […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper