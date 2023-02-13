Don’t pull down judiciary through criticism, Olanipekun, Ubani, Amadi counsel Nigerians

• Supreme Court not deterred by attacks, says spokesman

The silent supremacy contest between advocates of technical justice and proponents of substantial justice in Nigeria’s Supreme Court is currently affecting the dispensation of justice in the apex court.

The insistence by Justices of the apex court to uphold technicalities rather than pursuing the substance of cases has attracted public outcry, some of which are recent decisions by the apex court on pre-election matters involving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The apex court had upheld the nominations of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and immediate past Minister for Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, despite the fact that both APC chieftains participated actively in the presidential primary of the party.

But legal practitioners, who spoke to The Guardian, including Monday Ubani and Dr. Sam Amadi, noted that the court only determines cases based on…