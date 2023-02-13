Polls: Buhari presents Tinubu to Northern traditional rulers | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari, in the course of the week, presented the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, for his support in Feb. 25 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president equally presented the APC presidential candidate to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III for his blessings and support on Thursday in Sokoto.

While presenting Asiwaju to Emir of Katsina on Monday, President Buhari again pledged to ensure electoral victory for Tinubu, at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

He enjoined the Emir, Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman and Emirate Council to mobilise for the political leader.

”We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the President said during a courtesy call in the palace.

“Asiwaju has been chosen by our party and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the…