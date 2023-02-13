Rihanna Reveals Baby Number Two At Super Bowl Performance







In an inspiring performance, at Sunday’s Super Bowl Rihanna performed an exciting and hit-filled half-time concert, but when she unveiled an unexpected special guest, social media erupted. The Stay singer was asked if there would be any surprises during her concert at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in an interview last week. Responding to that she […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper