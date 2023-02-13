Threatening audio: A Misrepresentation of identity, says Olowa of Igbara-Oke | The Guardian Nigeria News

His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede OFR, Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom in Ondo State, has denied reports by some blogs, which displayed his picture and details as Baale of Igbara Community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, in an online story accompanied by an alleged audio recording of his Highness threatening residents in his domain to vote a particular party in the upcoming election.

In a statement yesterday signed by Ayodeji Owolabi, CPS to Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Agbede, who is the Paramount Ruler and Prescribed Authority, Olowa of Igbara-Oke of Igbara-Oke kingdom, a First Class traditional ruler in Ondo State, said he is not a Baale and has nothing to do with the threatening audio being circulated.

According to the report, the author also stated that Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede OFR has been invited by the Lagos State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force for questioning.

While responding to this, Oba…