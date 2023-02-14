CBN short-sighted, Naira redesign won’t work now – Kola Abiola | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has said currency redesign and cash withdrawal policies of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) were not a product of critical thinking.

According to him, the decision of the apex bank to embark on currency redesign at this time without the necessary infrastructure in place indicated that the policy was bound to fail from inception.

He stated this on Monday in Abuja during a meeting with the leaders of Arewa groups across the 19 Northern states, where they also endorsed his presidential ambition.

Abiola stated: “This is very bad timing with not so much time to implement the policy. Indeed, what is happening is a collective mess. We have a situation where it is difficult for banks to cope with the inflows of requests, where there is no enough cash out there and where many citizens are not even in the banking system.

“If you are in the village or local government where there is no bank, how do you change the…