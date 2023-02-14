



Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, with the army saying troops opened fire after the suspect approached them with explosives. The Palestinian health ministry said Mahmud Majid Mohammed al-Aidi, 17, died from “critical wounds he sustained by live occupation (Israeli) bullets to the head” […]

The post Israel troops kill Palestinian teen during arrest raid appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper