



As the peaceful transition of power is a critical pillar of democracy, progress and stability, nothing must stop the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections from February 25 to March 11, 2023, in Nigeria, the Initiative for Good and Informed Citizenship, conveners of Rescue Nigeria, said in a statement. The organization warned that lessons […]

The post Nigerians must be at alert to protect democracy, says Rescue Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper