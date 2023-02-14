Valentine celebration: IHVN cautions against HIV/AIDs contraction | The Guardian Nigeria News

As people mark the 2023 Valentine’s Day all over the world, the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), has cautioned against the contraction of HIV/AIDs disease.

Dr Yakubu Sambo, IHVN State Manager, Nasarawa State, in an interview with The Guardian handed down a warning in Lafia, the State Capital.

Dr Yakubu said that the concept of Valentine was mostly perceived by many young people as the season of love in the air (love making), noting however that “HIV/AIDs is very much with us today.”

He added that the best way to escape contracting it is by abstinence from any form of sexual intercourse with infected persons.

“Where you cannot abstain, be faithful to a single uninfected partner or use condom consistently and correctly. To be able to achieve these, you need to be in a good frame of mind. This is only possible when you abstain from abuses of substances such as alcohol, narcotic drugs and other substances”, he stated.