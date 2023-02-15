





The South East Presidential Campaign Council spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Josef Onoh has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential rally in Enugu on Tuesday as a nursery school graduation ceremony. He stated that whereas the PDP rally was sparsely attended by invited pupils, the APC staged a real rally attended […]

The post APC spokesman slams PDP rally in Enugu as 'nursery school graduation ceremony' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper