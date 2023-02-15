Carry1st acquires Gebeta from Qene Games | The Guardian Nigeria News

Driving African culture to the peak of global recognition and accurate representation through gaming, Gebeta, a product of Qene Games, has been acquired by Carry1st, Africa’s mobile games and interactive content publisher.



Gebeta is a mobile board game built on the mancala games principles, but more engaging. Released in 2019, the game quickly gained high engagement and added to its quality visuals, it stood out from most others, winning the 2020 AppsAfrica Best App of the Year award.



Carry1st initially entered into a global multi-year partnership with the Ethiopia-based developer, Qene Games, to publish Gebeta in November 2020. Being a renowned games publisher, Carry1st’s capabilities in handling the game would enhance its development and success as an African-made game.



Conversations about the acquisition kicked off earlier in the partnership when both companies saw a potential for mutual profitability and deeper considerations left a conclusion that it…