Hadi finance boosts financial inclusion in informal markets | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite being the main contributor to GDP on the African continent, the informal sector remains financially underserved due to a lack of transparency in its transaction activities.

Though the sheer size of the market (14 million – 100 million traders on the continent as of 2022) remains attractive to investors and start-ups alike, not many companies have chosen to address pain points for this segment of the economy largely due to fragmentation and a severe lack of trust.

Hadi finance is disrupting supply chains within the informal market by providing a tech-enabled end-to-end system that disintermediates the FMCG value chain, optimizes logistics for efficient service delivery and makes business seamless for informal retailers across Africa, starting with Northern Nigeria.

Informal retailers play a huge role in ensuring that everyday products reach consumers, particularly at the last mile. They provide goods and services to customers who may not have access to conventional…