Imo: INEC reaffirms readiness for Feb 25 election, despite attacks | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its readiness to conduct the credible, free and fair elections on Feb. 25 in Imo, in spite of the violence in the state.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu, gave the assurance on Wednesday at a news conference to announce the commission’s preparedness for the election.

Agu said that about 2.4 million registered voters in Imo were eligible to vote during the election.

“As at the close of work on Feb. 3, about 375,004 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), comprising 206,463 old cards, 116,734 new cards and 51,807 reprints have been collected,” she said.

Agu said that over 4,500 people who filled out forms on issues relating to PVCs had been attended to.

The REC assured that the commission had made adequate arrangements to carry out voting in volatile areas of the state, particularly in Okigwe and Orsu Local Government Areas.

She noted, however, that election would not hold in 38 polling…