Impact of PPPs structure on Lagos infrastructure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State despite its small landmass continues to serve as a strategic hub for social, economic and industrial impact, as well as a centre of commerce and entertainment for Nigeria and Africa. Lagos accounts for 26.7 per cent of Nigeria’s total GDP and more than 50 per cent of the country’s non-oil revenue. It hosts the highest number of financial institutions and manufacturing concerns and is home to the largest and busiest airport and seaports in the country.

As Africa’s sixth largest economy and one of the world’s fastest-growing megacities, it boasts estimated 21 million inhabitants, and is also projected to become the third-largest city in the world by 2050. It is stating the obvious that tremendous pressure is exerted on the state government and state resources year-on-year to meet the critical needs such as provision of social services, maintenance of existing and construction of new public social amenities such as roads, schools, hospitals etcetera. Other…