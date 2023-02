The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that the country’s fishing sector is yearning for revival as only a quarter of the trawlers that operated in the nation’s waters two decades ago are available now.

