





*Floats pilot policy on WEE monitoring, evaluation The Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS), has decried the lack of effective monitoring, evaluation and clear indicators for the government’s socio-economic interventions targeting Women’s Economic Empowerment, (WEE), households and families. The DG made this known during a National Dialogue on the […]

The post NIPPS, dRPC decry poor implementation of socio-economic policies targeting households, women appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper