Security body warns against inflammatory statements by politicians — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

*Alleges politicians hijack naira notes for vote buying

The Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), has warned politicians against provocative and inflammatory statements in the build-up to the general elections.

The association, whose members are drawn from the military, police, intelligence and other strategic regulatory agencies of government, yesterday raised the alarm that Nigeria’s collective patrimony was being threatened by political gladiators and urged patriotic Nigerians to rise up through constructive rhetoric to assuage tension and assist security agencies in bringing the situation under control.

“The security situation in the country is precarious and it is mostly caused by politicians through inflammatory statements and inciting others which is wrong. So, we felt that it is our responsibility as major stakeholders in the affairs of Nigeria to caution them on their conduct.”

Speaking on behalf of the association, its…