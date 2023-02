Alleged redesigned Naira spraying: Court admits Nollywood actress to N5m bail | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday admitted a Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, charged with alleged tampering and spraying of the redesigned Naira notes to N5 million bail.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred two counts charge against Omoseyin, who was arraigned on Monday, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The charge bothered on spraying and stepping on the newly designed naira notes.

The defendant, 31, was alleged to have tampered with N100,000 new notes, by spraying and stepping on same during an occasion in the Lekki area of Lagos

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling on Wednesday, justice Aneke admitted the defendant to bail and one surety in like sum.

The court held that the surety must be a public servant, and must have landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety is also to produce three years of tax clearance.

In addition, the defendant was ordered to deposit her international passport…